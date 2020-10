1 / 7

A look at Rashmika Mandanna's gym looks

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and successful stars of the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress who now enjoys a great fan following made her acting debut in Kannada film Kirik Party and later starred in Anjani Putra and Chamak. She then made her Telugu debut with romantic drama Chalo and Geetha Govindam. She successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Some of her other films include Yajamana, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, Dear Comrade and more. Up next, she will be seen in Pushpa. Rashmika will reportedly star as a female lead in the same. Pushpa stars Allu Arjun opposite Rashmika and is helmed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from Pushpa, she has also signed a film opposite Karthi titled Sulthan. A few weeks ago, Rashmika took to her Twitter page and shared, "This is one of the sweetest teams I've worked with.. apart from shooting in touch locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set.. Thank you for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team. #jaisulthan." Rashmika also often creates buzz due to her fashion sense. She is one of the stylish actresses down South. From airport looks, red carpets to weddings and more, she knows how to dress and look her best in every outfit. Her stylish gym looks also grab attention. Having said that, here are some of her best gym looks that will give you workout outfit ideas.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand