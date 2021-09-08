These 5 PICS of Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her radiant smile will cure your midweek blues

1 / 5

No makeup and pretty smiles

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot as a popular actress in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. She made her debut with Kirrik Party and became a household name with Geetha Govindam and went on to bag the biggest films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress is now all set to mark her path in Bollywood with debut film Mission Majnu. While there is no stopping for Rashmika, she enjoys a massive fan base, who love her bubbly nature, cute looks and radiant smile. Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest actress in the South and her bright smile is proof. If one looks at Rashmika’s Instagram page, it feels like a fresh breath of air with a big bright smile and positive posts all over, which is the reason why fans love her so much. The actress is very active on social media and connects to her on a daily basis. Here are a few precious photos of Rashmika Mandanna with her bright smile. Take a look

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram