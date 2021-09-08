These 5 PICS of Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her radiant smile will cure your midweek blues

12 hours ago  |  5.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna flaunts bright smile

    No makeup and pretty smiles

    South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot as a popular actress in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. She made her debut with Kirrik Party and became a household name with Geetha Govindam and went on to bag the biggest films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress is now all set to mark her path in Bollywood with debut film Mission Majnu. While there is no stopping for Rashmika, she enjoys a massive fan base, who love her bubbly nature, cute looks and radiant smile. Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest actress in the South and her bright smile is proof. If one looks at Rashmika’s Instagram page, it feels like a fresh breath of air with a big bright smile and positive posts all over, which is the reason why fans love her so much. The actress is very active on social media and connects to her on a daily basis. Here are a few precious photos of Rashmika Mandanna with her bright smile. Take a look

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna smiling with cat in arms

    Who is cuter

    Can't decide who is cuter, the cat or Rashmika. Our heart is all happy.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna bright smiling pic

    Smile that kills

    On a scale of 100, we would definitely give 1000 for Rashmika’s smile

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna monochrome pic smile

    Monochrome beauty

    Monochrome pictures are perfect as Rashmika’s smile is all our eyes are on.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna posing with flower on head and bright smile

    Goofy at her best

    Proof of why Rashmika is called the bubbliest!

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram