Rashmika Mandanna with her kid sister Shiman

Rashmika Mandanna is reaching new heights of stardom every day. She has been expanding her horizons constantly as she recently made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's family drama, Goodbye. However, apart from being one of the most celebrated actresses in the South, the Pushpa star is also a doting sister to the youngest member of her house, Shiman. The sister duo love each other's company and never fail to shell sibling goals whenever they appear together on social media. From dancing together to just goofing around at home, to spending time with their parents, these two make sure to make the most of their time together. When we take a look at the Kirik Party actor's Instagram feed, we find many adorable moments of the sister duo. On this note, let us take a look at some precious moments of the adorable Mandanna sisters.