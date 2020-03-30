From working as an intern to being a pilot, Interesting facts about Ratan Tata you never knew

1 / 9

Ratan Tata's lesser known facts

Apart from being an industrialist, Ratan Tata is also a well-known philanthropist. The 82 year old is currently winning hearts with his recent contribution to the country. The Tata Group-Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have joined the fight against coronavirus and will together donate Rs. 1,500 crores towards the Coronavirus relief fund. Last week, the industrialist shared the following on his social media. He wrote, "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time." As the industrialist continues to lead the way in making the country better, here are few unknown facts about him which will definitely surprise you. Have a look.

