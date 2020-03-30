Home
From working as an intern to being a pilot, Interesting facts about Ratan Tata you never knew

From working as an intern to being a pilot, Interesting facts about Ratan Tata you never knew

With his generous contribution to the country yet again, Ratan Tata is no less than a knight in shining armor. Today have a look at these interesting facts about the industrialist.
5647 reads Mumbai Updated: March 30, 2020 02:04 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Ratan Tata's lesser known facts

    Ratan Tata's lesser known facts

    Apart from being an industrialist, Ratan Tata is also a well-known philanthropist. The 82 year old is currently winning hearts with his recent contribution to the country. The Tata Group-Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have joined the fight against coronavirus and will together donate Rs. 1,500 crores towards the Coronavirus relief fund. Last week, the industrialist shared the following on his social media. He wrote, "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time." As the industrialist continues to lead the way in making the country better, here are few unknown facts about him which will definitely surprise you. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Tata called his first internship

    Tata called his first internship" A total waste of time"

    "It was a total waste of time -- I was shuffled around from department to department, but nobody actually told me what to do! I guess, I was looked at as a family member, so no one said anything to me -- but I spent 6 months just trying to make myself look useful."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Ratan Tata was termed as the wrong choice after taking over his father's footsteps

    Ratan Tata was termed as the wrong choice after taking over his father's footsteps

    He said, "JRD got clubbed with nepotism and I was branded as the wrong choice but i proved myself"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Ratan Tata is a car enthusiast

    Ratan Tata is a car enthusiast

    Ratan Tata's car collection includes Ferrari California, Cadillac XLR, Land Rover Freelander among several others.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Ratan Tata's father Naval Tata was adopted.

    Ratan Tata's father Naval Tata was adopted.

    Naval Tata was the adopted son of Ratanji Tata and Navajbai Tata.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Tata was raised by his grandmother.

    Tata was raised by his grandmother.

    He was around 10 years old when his parents divorced. He and his younger brother, Noel Tata, were then raised by their grandmother, Navajbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Ratan Tata is a skilled pilot

    Ratan Tata is a skilled pilot

    In fact, Ratan Tata was the first Indian to pilot F-16 Falcon in 2007.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Ratan Tata holds a degree in Architecture as well

    Ratan Tata holds a degree in Architecture as well

    In 1959, he received a degree in Architecture from Cornell University.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Ratan Tata is extremely fond of dogs

    Ratan Tata is extremely fond of dogs

    In fact, he still celebrates the birthday of his dog who passed away years ago and called his late dog Tito someone more than a pet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

This family is legend ..and Mr Tata is such an humble man ..
Example

