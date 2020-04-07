Share your Lockdown Story
Then and Now: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor's TRANSFORMATION over the years will leave you astonished

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is amongst the most loved and popular shows of all time! It is currently enjoying a rerun on television amid quarantine lockdown. Check out what the star cast is up to currently.
1448 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was one of the most popular and cult classic comedies of the early 2000s. The show revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. It consisted of a stellar ensemble of star cast including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired from November 1, 2004 to September 11, 2006 and was an household favourite. Due to the corona lockdown scenario in the country, the show made a comeback on television! Satish Kaushik confirmed this good news on Twitter and also shared details of the comeback. Making the big announcement, the actor said, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April 2020.' This came as a breath of fresh air for everyone bored amid this lockdown! As the show re-runs on television, find out the transformation of the star cast over the years and what they are currently up to.

    Photo Credit : Instagram, Youtube

  • 2 / 6
    Indravadan Sarabhai aka Indu plays a rich, ex-director of a multinational company. Satish shah is also very popular and well known for his brilliant performances in innumerable films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Bhootnath to name a few. Post the show, he went on to work in several films. The last time he was seen on-screen was in Humshakals in 2014. We excitedly await his return to the big screen!

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Sumeet Raghvan portrays Sahil Sarabhai, the cosmetic surgeon, Indu and Maya's son and eldest child. He is Monisha's husband. He is soft, noble, wise and attached to both his mom and wife. The actor also starred in few films such as Bucket List, Aapla Manus, Holiday, My Name Is Khan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Rupali Ganguly is a popular and well known TV actress known for her roles in shows such as Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 1 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. On the show, she portrays the role of Monisha Singh Sarabhai. Despite being a careless homemaker, she is an honest, innocent, loving girl and is always supported by her father-in-law.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    ajesh Kumar portrays Rosesh Sarabhai, the youngest child of Maya and Indravadan. He is a theatre artist, aspiring actor and a poet. He is the favourite of his mother Maya. However, Maya is the only member of family who appreciates his weird poetry and acting skills. Post the show, he starred in other TV serials including the very popular Khichdi which is also enjoying its re-run right now!

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    She plays Indravadan's wife. Ratna Pathak is amongst the very well known and versatile actresses and has done several brilliant films like Paheli, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Khoobsurat. She was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad and will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

