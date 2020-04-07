Then and Now: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor's TRANSFORMATION over the years will leave you astonished

1 / 6

Sarabhai VS Sarabhai THEN AND NOW

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was one of the most popular and cult classic comedies of the early 2000s. The show revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. It consisted of a stellar ensemble of star cast including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired from November 1, 2004 to September 11, 2006 and was an household favourite. Due to the corona lockdown scenario in the country, the show made a comeback on television! Satish Kaushik confirmed this good news on Twitter and also shared details of the comeback. Making the big announcement, the actor said, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April 2020.' This came as a breath of fresh air for everyone bored amid this lockdown! As the show re-runs on television, find out the transformation of the star cast over the years and what they are currently up to.

Photo Credit : Instagram, Youtube