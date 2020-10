1 / 11

Happy Birthday, Raveena Tandon!

Raveena Tandon is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The beautiful actress turns a year older today. Fans and followers of Raveena are leaving no stone unturned to wish her on her birthday. She took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and live! I feel blessed,am the luckiest in the world,thank you my family, my friends like family, my Twitter family, my insta family,my Facebook family,my friends from all over the world!I’m overwhelmed by the love! Thank you universe." For the uninitiated, Raveena began her career as a model later made her acting debut in the action film Patthar Ke Phool. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the same. Post her debut film, she starred in many films like Dilwale, Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Gharwali Baharwali, Dulhe Raja, Anari No. 1, Daman and more. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 recently revealed the first look of the actress as Ramika Sen and it has taken the internet by storm. On the personal end, as we all know, Raveena had adopted two beautiful girls before her marriage. She often shares pictures with them on social media. She married film distributor Anil Thadani with whom she has a son and a daughter. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her family moments.

Photo Credit : Raveena Tandon Instagram