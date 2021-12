1 / 6

A look back at Raven-Symoné's MTV event appearance

Raven-Symoné, best known for starring on Nickelodeon's famed 2000s show, That's So Raven celebrates her birthday on December 10. The actress who started off as a child star on n The Cosby Show, later went on to become one of Disney's most famous faces as she starred That's So Raven from 2003–2007 and also has other famed projects to her credits including Dr. Dolittle (1998), its sequel Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), The Princess Diaries 2 (2004), and College Road Trip (2008) and more. Among her other famous TV projects is also The Cheetah Girls franchise. Raven who started her career early on as a child star, also won some major accolades for her work including two Kids' Choice Awards, three Young Artist Awards, and three Daytime Emmy Award nominations and also five NAACP Image Awards. As Raven turns 35, we take a trip down memory lane and take a look at some of her best throwback moments from the Disney days. These photos capture Raven-Symoné during promotions and other event from her early career when she was working with the Disney channel.

Photo Credit : Getty Images