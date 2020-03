1 / 8

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's ROMANTIC pictures

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the cutest and most endearing couple in the TV industry. Sargun Mehta, one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry met Ravi on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh where the romance started blooming. Be it playing an on-screen couple or participating in a dance reality show, they have done it all with perfection. This much-in-love couple tied the knot on December 07, 2013 and have been giving some major couple goals ever since. They are really active on social media and share some of their cutest and most adorable pictures together. From being colleagues to a couple married happily ever after, they have the most endearing story. Their chemistry on-screen and off-screen is super adorable and these pictures speak volumes for their love. Check them out right away!

Photo Credit : Instagram