A night to remember!

As Vishnu Vishal starrer sports drama Matti Kusthi gears up to release in cinema halls on 2nd December this year, the makers of the upcoming drama have unveiled the much-awaited trailer for the action entertainer. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Udhyanidhi Stalin, Vishnu Vishal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi graced the star-studded bash in stylish attires. Made under the direction of Chella Ayyavu, Ravi Teja is backing the movie in collaboration with Vishnu Vishal under the banners of RT Teamworks and Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Matti Kusthi will feature music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while Richard M Nathan has cranked the camera for the film. Meanwhile, Prasanna GK is the head of the editing department. The story of the movie is set against the backdrop of rural India. On this note, let us check out some sneak peeks from Matti Kusthi trailer launch.