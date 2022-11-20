As Vishnu Vishal starrer sports drama Matti Kusthi gears up to release in cinema halls on 2nd December this year, the makers of the upcoming drama have unveiled the much-awaited trailer for the action entertainer. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Udhyanidhi Stalin, Vishnu Vishal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi graced the star-studded bash in stylish attires.
Made under the direction of Chella Ayyavu, Ravi Teja is backing the movie in collaboration with Vishnu Vishal under the banners of RT Teamworks and Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Matti Kusthi will feature music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while Richard M Nathan has cranked the camera for the film. Meanwhile, Prasanna GK is the head of the editing department. The story of the movie is set against the backdrop of rural India.
On this note, let us check out some sneak peeks from Matti Kusthi trailer launch.
The makers of the upcoming sports drama, Gatta Kusthi recently unveiled the dripping trailer of the film.
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja looked dapped at the event in a black denim, matching T-shirt, and pink jacket.
The protagonist of Gatta Kusthi, Vishnu Vishal was also present at the event looking handsome in semi-formal attire.
The leading lady of the upcoming sports drama Aishwarya Lekshmi looked beautiful in a yellow saree and light makeup.
Udhyanidhi Stalin was also among the attendees of the trailer and audience launch event for Gatta Kusthi.
