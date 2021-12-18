PHOTOS: 6 glamorous looks of 'Only One Person' aka Red Velvet's Joy

1 / 6

Black & White!

With her million-dollar smile, gorgeous visuals and scintillating aura, Red Velvet's Joy is indeed a Joy in our lives! The beautiful and talented K-pop idol is a singer, actress and host. Born as Park Soo Young on the picturesque islands of Jeju on September 3, 1996, Joy spent her formative years in Dobong, Seoul, South Korea. Since childhood, Joy was interested in modern trot music and was influenced to become a singer after receiving praise for her rendition of Korean rock band Cherry Filter's song 'Flying Duck' during a grade school festival. Encouraged by the response, Joy auditioned and was cast by SM Entertainment at the SM Global Audition in Seoul in 2012. She debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet in August 2014 and has also starred in popular K-dramas such as 'The Liar and his Lover', 'Tempted' and now, 'Only One Person' alongside Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Eun Jin. We take a look at 6 glamorous looks by Joy that brings 'joy' to our lives!

Photo Credit : News1