PHOTOS: Glancing at the best looks adorned by the gorgeous members of Red Velvet

1 / 11

Take a glance at the various looks taken on by the members of Red Velvet

Red Velvet are a South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single ‘Happiness’ with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, ‘Ice Cream Cake’. Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop ‘red’ side experiments occasionally with electronic, funk and hip hop, while their ‘velvet’ side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and jazz. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise. Red Velvet have received numerous accolades, most notably the Golden Disc New Artist Award, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group, the Korean Music Award for Best Pop Song, and the Asia Artist Award for Song of the Year. Their wide domestic influence has been recognized by Forbes Korea Power Celebrity (placing 11th in 2018 and fifth in 2019); internationally, they were named one of the most popular K-pop groups by Time and Billboard and are the fifth most streamed K-pop artist worldwide on Spotify as of February 2020. The group's Korean-language discography includes two studio albums, one reissue album, one compilation album, and ten extended plays—twelve of which have topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. Their hit singles ‘Red Flavor’ and ‘Power Up’ reached number one on the Gaon Digital Chart. Numerous others have charted on both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, including ‘Happiness’, ‘Ice Cream Cake’, ‘Dumb Dumb’, ‘One of These Nights’, ‘Russian Roulette’, ‘Rookie’, ‘Peek-a-Boo’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘RBB (Really Bad Boy)’, ‘Zimzalabim’, ‘Umpah Umpah’, ‘Psycho’, ‘Queendom’, and ‘Feel My Rhythm’. The group also ventured into the Japanese music scene with the extended plays ‘#Cookie Jar’ (2018) and ‘Sappy’ (2019).

Photo Credit : News1