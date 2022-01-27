PHOTOS: NCT 127, Red Velvet, STAYC and more dazzle at the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards

1 / 8

Red Velvet!

It's a brand new year and the awards season is in full swing! The 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards is taking place today on January 27 at the Jamsil Arena. Super Junior‘s Eunhyuk and STAYC’s Sieun have been confirmed to host the ceremony. The show will be broadcast live via Gaon’s YouTube channel, 1theK, KakaoTV, and Melon. The annual Gaon Chart Music Awards recognizes achievements in the music industry based on Gaon Chart data, reflecting both physical album sales and digital chart performance. The crème de la crème of the K-pop industry were in attendance at the 11th Gaon awards, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, STAYC, Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, SHINee, Standing Egg, Oh My Girl, Lee Mujin, Lee Chan Won, Lim Young Woong, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Tiffany and Homies. We have curated a photo gallery featuring the best red carpet and award ceremony moments, just for our dear readers, in this specially curated photo gallery! Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit : News1