PHOTOS: NCT 127, Red Velvet, STAYC and more dazzle at the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards

It's a brand new year and the awards season is in full swing! The 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards is taking place today on January 27 at the Jamsil Arena. Super Junior‘s Eunhyuk and STAYC’s Sieun have been confirmed to host the ceremony. The show will be broadcast live via Gaon’s YouTube channel, 1theK, KakaoTV, and Melon. The annual Gaon Chart Music Awards recognizes achievements in the music industry based on Gaon Chart data, reflecting both physical album sales and digital chart performance. The crème de la crème of the K-pop industry were in attendance at the 11th Gaon awards, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, STAYC, Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, SHINee, Standing Egg, Oh My Girl, Lee Mujin, Lee Chan Won, Lim Young Woong, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Tiffany and Homies. We have curated a photo gallery featuring the best red carpet and award ceremony moments, just for our dear readers, in this specially curated photo gallery! Check out the photos below.
Photo Credit : News1
NCT Dream members look handsome as they pose at the 11th Gaon Music Chart Awards.
SHINee's Minho looks dapper as he poses at the 11th Gaon Music Chart Awards.
Girls' Generation's Tiffany and Taeyeon look gorgeous as they pose at the 11th Gaon Music Chart awards.
NCT 127 members pose at the 11th Gaon Music Chart Awards.
JaeJae, Sieun, Doyoung pose as the MCs at the 11th Gaon Music Chart Awards.
STAYC members pose at the 11th Gaon Music Chart Awards.
Lim Young Woong looks handsome as he poses at the 11th Gaon Music Chart Awards