1 / 6

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of K-pop girl group Red Velvet in a specially curated photo gallery

Red Velvet members embody the stunning duality of their group's name as easily as they infuse the dynamics of it in their music. If it can be described in a few words, we would say beautiful but bold, frisky but ferocious, and radiant but vivacious. Just like their music, Red Velvet's members strike the perfect balance between both worlds. The talented and gorgeous girl group debuted on August 1, 2014, with their debut single 'Happiness'! Initially, a four-member group, Yeri joined in 2015, thus graduating Red Velvet to a five-piece team! The group's Korean-language discography includes two studio albums, one reissue album, one compilation, and nine extended plays. This year, they are celebrating their seventh debut anniversary, and to mark the special occasion the girls will be hosting a special V live titled 'Happy-ness' on August 1, 4:31 pm IST. Besides that, Red Velvet is running a promotional event titled 'Queens Mystic General Store' through their official Instagram page. They will be presenting objects, such as props from previous music videos, that will stir up memories of the past, in an omnibus style format. We take a look at some of our favourite style moments of Red Velvet in a specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1