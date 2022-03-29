PHOTOS: 6 times Red Velvet’s Irene took our breath away with her beauty in selfies

1 / 6

Irene

Red Velvet’s leader and power visual star Irene celebrates her 31st international birthday today! Real name Bae Joo Hyun, Irene is a member of SM Entertainment girl group Red Velvet and its subunit Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi. After auditioning, Irene went into training for 5 years before her successful debut. Known for her unfaltering visuals and ability to master vocals as well as rap, she has been versatile with her choices of projects, also dipping her toes into acting with one drama lead role, one cameo, and one film under her belt. Irene has been appreciated on multiple occasions for her facial expression prowess as well as her skills for hosting various shows. She has also appeared in a handful of music videos for artists under the same agency as her. Irene has continued to maintain her spot as one of the most sought-after celebrities in South Korea and has bagged deals with some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands. The vivacious singer turns 31 today, here are some of our favourite selfies from Irene.

Photo Credit : Irene's Instagram