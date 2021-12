1 / 7

Irene

Bae Joo Hyun, widely known by her stage name Irene, is a South Korean singer, dancer, rapper and actor. Training at SM Entertainment for five years, Irene debuted as a part of the globally famous girl group Red Velvet in August 2014, as its leader. She went on to join fellow member Seulgi for a subunit, Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi foraying first into music on July 6, 2020. A connoisseur of fashion, passion and everything dedication, she is known for her fancy dance moves and above par vocal skills that have continued to wow the world of music ever since her introduction. Moreover, her dual visual ability of seeming ice cold one minute and grinning ear to ear the next has been a powermove for her fame over the years. Here’s a collection of some of Irene’s best foot forwards over the years.

Photo Credit : News1