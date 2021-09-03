PHOTOS: 6 incredible outfits that suit the beautiful and talented Joy from Red Velvet

1 / 7

Let’s take a look at some outfits worn by the birthday girl Joy from Red Velvet.

Park Soo-young (born September 3, 1996), known by the stage name Joy, is a South Korean singer, actress and host. She debuted as a member of South Korean girl group Red Velvet in August 2014. Apart from group activities, she has had starring roles in the television dramas 'The Liar and His Lover' (2017) and 'Tempted' (2018). She's currently preparing for a new lead role in JTBC's upcoming slice-of-life drama. In 2021, Joy had her official debut as a soloist with the release of her special extended play Hello. Following two years of training, a vocal coach gave her the stage name ‘Joy’.Joy was officially introduced as the fourth member of Red Velvet on July 29, 2014. Joy was the only member of the group who was not introduced as a part of SM Rookies, a pre-debut training team created by SM Entertainment. Red Velvet made their debut in August 2014 with the digital single ‘Happiness’. Over the course of their promotion, the group established themselves as one of most powerful celebrities in South Korea by Forbes Korea Power Celebrity in 2018 and 2019, and gained global popularity with Billboard regarding them as one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide.

Photo Credit : News1