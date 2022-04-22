PHOTOS: 6 times Red Velvet’s Joy’s radiant smile warmed our hearts

1 / 6

Red Velvet’s Joy

South Korean singer, actress, and host Joy debuted in 2014 as a part of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet. In 2017, Joy went on to make her acting debut as the female lead in tvN’s series ‘The Liar and His Lover’, for which Joy also released several original soundtracks. For her next role in the 2018 series ‘Tempted’, Joy received numerous nominations for awards, including Best Actress and the Popularity Award. In May 2021, Joy made her official debut as a soloist, with a special EP ‘Hello’ that consisted of 6 remake songs from the 1990s to the 2000s. Joy’s ‘Hello’ went on to be listed as one of NME’s Top 25 Best K-pop songs of 2021. In December 2021, Joy returned to acting, with her role in the JTBC series ‘The One and Only’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the versatile and talented star.

Photo Credit : News1