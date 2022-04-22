PHOTOS: 6 times Red Velvet’s Joy’s radiant smile warmed our hearts

Published on Apr 22, 2022 05:41 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
    South Korean singer, actress, and host Joy debuted in 2014 as a part of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet. In 2017, Joy went on to make her acting debut as the female lead in tvN’s series ‘The Liar and His Lover’, for which Joy also released several original soundtracks. For her next role in the 2018 series ‘Tempted’, Joy received numerous nominations for awards, including Best Actress and the Popularity Award. In May 2021, Joy made her official debut as a soloist, with a special EP ‘Hello’ that consisted of 6 remake songs from the 1990s to the 2000s. Joy’s ‘Hello’ went on to be listed as one of NME’s Top 25 Best K-pop songs of 2021. In December 2021, Joy returned to acting, with her role in the JTBC series ‘The One and Only’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the versatile and talented star.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Blushing Red

    Red Velvet’s Joy is always a true joy to behold!

    Fresh-Faced!

    Joy looks as fresh faced as a daisy in this adorable photo.

    Angelic

    Joy looks angelic when she smiles!

    Electric in Blue

    Red Velvet’s Joy is electric in this bright blue number!

    Basketball Fairy

    Red Velvet’s Joy has already won every heart with her glowing smile!

