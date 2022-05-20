PHOTOS: 6 times Red Velvet’s Seulgi proved she was born to be on stage

Published on May 20, 2022
   
    Seulgi

    Seulgi

    Kang Seulgi, better known as Seulgi, is a South Korean singer and dancer, who is a member of the girl group Red Velvet. After joining SM Entertainment in 2007, Seulgi officially debuted as part of Red Velvet in August 2015. In 2020, Seulgi, along with fellow member Irene, went on to form Red Velvet’s first sub-unit, ‘Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi’, debuting with their EP ‘Monster’. In June 2021, Seulgi started hosting her own show called ‘Seulgi.zip’, which mainly focuses on fashion. Earlier this year, alongside group mate Wendy, Seulgi debuted as a member of the project group Girls On Top’s first sub-unit, GOT the beat. Apart from her undeniable skills in dance and vocals, Seulgi has also received a lot of love and recognition for her art and her photography skills. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite moments of the all-rounder shining on stage with her charismatic presence.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seulgi

    Charming

    Seulgi is charismatic to the core!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seulgi

    Diva

    She's a queen on stage.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seulgi

    On point

    Yes, she's a fabulous dancer!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seulgi

    Stunner

    Her vocal skills are no joke.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seulgi

    Unmissable

    Cheerful and cute!

    Photo Credit : News1