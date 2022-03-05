Happy Yeri Day: 6 times Red Velvet’s youngest member left us star-struck

1 / 6

Red Velvet's Yeri

Born Kim Yerim, South Korean singer and actress Yeri turns 23 today! Yeri joined SM Entertainment in 2011, and briefly appeared in the introduction of Red Velvet’s debut song ‘Happiness’, before being introduced as a new member of the girl group during the promotions of their first EP ‘Ice Cream Cake’, in 2015. In 2017, Yeri composed and co-wrote singer Ragoon’s title track ‘Story’ for his EP ‘Talking’, and she went on to release her first self-composed solo project ‘Dear Diary’ as a part of ‘SM Station Season 3’ in March 2019. In June 2002, the first episode of her reality-variety show ‘Yeri’s Room’ aired on YouTube, with her personal friend, TWICE’s Nayeon, as the guest. In February 2021, Yeri was cast in tvN’s one-act drama ‘Drama Stage’, in the episode ‘Mint Condition’. In April of the same year, Yeri was cast in her first lead role, in the upcoming web series ‘Blue Birthday’. Although Yeri is the youngest member of Red Velvet, her aura is unmatched and she easily commands attention wherever she goes. To celebrate her birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of Red Velvet’s Yeri.

Photo Credit : News1