Reem Shaikh & Sehban Azim: PHOTOS of the Tujhse Hai Raabta stars prove they get along like a house on fire

Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim adorable pictures giving BFF goals

Tujhse Hai Raabta is a popular Indian television daily soap that airs on the channel, Zee TV. The series premiered on September 2, 2018. Its plot revolves around the unspoken connection and relationship between two people who are “meant to be with each other”. Topping the charts for a long time, the production of Tujhse Hai Rabata was on halt in March 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The series resumed its production on June 28, 2020, and was back on-air from July 13, 2020, having regained its position in no-time. Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim as the lead charcters. They have spent a lot of time together on the sets of the daily soap. As Tujhse Hai Raabta bids “goodbye” to all their fans after a successful run on the television, here are pictures of them that prove the two are BFF in real-life. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Reem Shaikh Instagram