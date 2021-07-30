Reem Shaikh & Sehban Azim: PHOTOS of the Tujhse Hai Raabta stars prove they get along like a house on fire

Advertisement
Tujhse Hai Raabta co-stars, Reem Shaikh and Sehbaz Azim share a good chemistry with each other on-screen and off-screen. Read ahead to take a look.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2021 09:21 pm
    Tujhse Hai Raabta is a popular Indian television daily soap that airs on the channel, Zee TV. The series premiered on September 2, 2018. Its plot revolves around the unspoken connection and relationship between two people who are “meant to be with each other”. Topping the charts for a long time, the production of Tujhse Hai Rabata was on halt in March 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The series resumed its production on June 28, 2020, and was back on-air from July 13, 2020, having regained its position in no-time. Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim as the lead charcters. They have spent a lot of time together on the sets of the daily soap. As Tujhse Hai Raabta bids “goodbye” to all their fans after a successful run on the television, here are pictures of them that prove the two are BFF in real-life. Read ahead to take a look.

    Reem Shaikh shares a selfie with co-star Sehban Azim as the two pose for the camera making funny faces and twinning with each other in white.

    Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim get clicked goofing around with each other on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta.

    Reem Shaikh shares a picture of her with Sehban Azim where both the celebrities have their happy faces on while she captions the picture, “some friendships are timeless”.

    Reem Shaikh shares an adorable blurry picture with her “favourite co-star” Sehban Azim, wishing him on his birthday.

    Reem Shaikh shares a polaroid picture of herself with Sehban Azim while the they look gorgeous posing together for the camera wearing black outfits.

