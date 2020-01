1 / 6

Unknown facts about Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh is one of the most gorgeous and popular faces in the television industry. The actress made her debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi as Lakshmi. She was also recently seen on Bharti Singh's comedy reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra on Colours TV. Not many know, but Reem played a cameo in the Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir in the year 2016. In 2017, she signed up for the biopic of Malala Yousafzai titled Gul Makai which has released on 31 January, 2020. On that note, check out some of the most interesting facts about her that one must know.

Photo Credit : Instagram