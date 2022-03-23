Reese Witherspoon Birthday: From Legally Blonde to Wild, 6 must-watch films from the actress

Reese Witherspoon turns 46! The American actress and producer has been loved by fans all over the world for her iconic role as Elle Woods in the pop culture mammoth Legally Blonde which came out back in 2001 and quickly became a chick flick that no one could stop talking about. Witherspoon has not only been a popularly beloved celeb but has also been lauded by the critics as she is the proud owner of an Academy Award along with two Golden Globes, a BAFTA nod, a SAG Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Witherspoon has also been remembered time and again for her guest role in the sixth season of the legendary sitcom Friends wherein she shone as Jill Green, Rachel's sister, for her stunning portrayal of the character and impeccable comedic timing. In 2019, she was recorded as one of the highest-paid actresses worldwide. Scroll down further to acquaint yourself with some of Reese Witherspoon's best movies yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Leaving out this masterpiece would be a crime, since playing the role of Elle Woods skyrocketed her career to newer heights. Elle's superficial boyfriend breaks up with her to date a "smarter" girl as he enrols into Harward Law school. In an attempt to prove him wrong, Elle takes on the impossible challenge of trying to make it into Harward to teach him a lesson.
Photo Credit : Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures
This adventure-drama film follows a recently divorced woman Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon) on a journey to find herself again on an 1100 mile-long hiking trip along the Pacific Crest trail.
Photo Credit : Searchlight Pictures
A 1999 teen romantic drama, casts Witherspoon in the role of Annette Hargrove. Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Geller) dares her step-brother Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe) to seduce the prim and proper headmaster's daughter Annette but the story takes a wide turn when Sebastian falls in love with his prey.
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Entertainment
Another iconic romcom by Witherspoon, this 2002 film is directed by Andy Tennant. Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) is getting married to the most desired bachelor in the city yet her past demons continue to cling to her. Jake (Josh Luca) the man she had married back in high school stands between her and her glorious future as he denies to divorce her.
Photo Credit : Touchstone Pictures
This horror-thriller is all about the gore as Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) lives a double life and hides his psychopathic self from his friends. Soon the fantasies turn into reality as he drowns himself in an uncontrollable bloodlust. Playing a supporting role in the film, Witherspoon portrays Bateman's trophy girlfriend Evelyn Williams.
Photo Credit : Lionsgate Films
Directed by Diane Keaton, this film follows the life of Sammy Perkins (William McNamara) and his sibling Ellie (Reese Witherspoon) who find Alice (Patricia Arquette), a girl who suffers from epilepsy and a hearing problem, in a dilapidated shack where her father who despises her disabilities discards her. Together the siblings grow close to Alice and help her live a happier life but her father interrupts this paradise.
Photo Credit : Lifetime Television