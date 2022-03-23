Reese Witherspoon Birthday: From Legally Blonde to Wild, 6 must-watch films from the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon turns 46! The American actress and producer has been loved by fans all over the world for her iconic role as Elle Woods in the pop culture mammoth Legally Blonde which came out back in 2001 and quickly became a chick flick that no one could stop talking about. Witherspoon has not only been a popularly beloved celeb but has also been lauded by the critics as she is the proud owner of an Academy Award along with two Golden Globes, a BAFTA nod, a SAG Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Witherspoon has also been remembered time and again for her guest role in the sixth season of the legendary sitcom Friends wherein she shone as Jill Green, Rachel's sister, for her stunning portrayal of the character and impeccable comedic timing. In 2019, she was recorded as one of the highest-paid actresses worldwide. Scroll down further to acquaint yourself with some of Reese Witherspoon's best movies yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images