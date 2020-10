1 / 6

Rekha's beautiful on screen desi looks

Bhanurekha Ganesan, known by her stage name Rekha turns a year older today. The veteran actress began her journey as a child artist in Telugu films Inti Guttu and Rangula Ratnam. The actress' first film as a lead was the Kannada movie 'Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999'. She made her Bollywood debut with Sawan Bhadon, which gained her wider recognition. Post her Bollywood film debut, Rekha went on to star in films like Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Umrao Jaan, Khubsoorat, Ek Hi Bhool, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and more. She has managed to win hearts by delivering spectacular performances in films. Apart from her brilliant performances, she has also always created a huge buzz due to her style. Rekha's love for sarees knows no bounds. When it comes to movies, Rekha has donned some pretty outfits on-screen as well. From western outfits to ethnic, Rekha has always impressed everyone with her style. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of the beautiful on-screen desi looks of the veteran star.

Photo Credit : Youtube