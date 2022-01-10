Remembering Bob Saget: 5 most cherished memories of the late star with his Full House family

The beloved star of Full House, Bob Saget, passed away today at the age of 65. Remembering our favourite sitcom dad, we’re looking back at 5 precious moments and memories of the late star with his Full House co-stars. For those unversed, Bob starred in the family drama show from 1987 to 1995 and chose to reprise his role in 2016 when Netflix agreed to launch a reboot of the ABC sitcom. Today, as we mourn the loss of the wholesome star, let's look back.
Photo Credit : ABC
"We've stayed friends all these years. It's not just a press thing that we say," Bob told US Weekly in December 2019 about Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin who essayed the role of his daughters on the show.
Photo Credit : US Weekly, Getty Images
Clearing the air about any possible bad blood between the Olsen sisters and Saget over their lack of participation in the Fuller House Netflix reboot, Bob appeared on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast in February 2021 and said: "Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they're about. Candace is a friend. They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff.”
Photo Credit : Getty Images, Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast
Back in August 2021, Bob took to Instagram to wish his co-star John Stamos. He wrote: "Today is a special day. Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born. To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with [the] closest of people in your life. What I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable. Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I'm not talkin' about his gift of looks. I'm talking' about the gift of his heart. I've learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays."
Photo Credit : Getty Images, Instagram
Back in January 2016, Saget told People magazine: “John and I have known each other for, my God, 30 years? This is a role where I get to act with one of my best friends in life.”
Photo Credit : Getty Images, People magazine
Back in August 2014, Saget spoke to People magazine about the potential Full House reunion, the cast was trying to plan at the time. Sharing his thoughts on it, Bob said: “John [Stamos] is such a good guy, and I think he would want it to happen in some way if it could.”
Photo Credit : People magazine, ABC