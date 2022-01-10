Remembering Bob Saget: 5 most cherished memories of the late star with his Full House family

3 / 6

Olsen sisters and Bob Saget

Clearing the air about any possible bad blood between the Olsen sisters and Saget over their lack of participation in the Fuller House Netflix reboot, Bob appeared on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast in February 2021 and said: "Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they're about. Candace is a friend. They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff.”

Photo Credit : Getty Images, Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast