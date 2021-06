1 / 6

Milkha Singh's lesser-known facts

Milkha Singh was an Indian track-and-field sprinter, who was introduced to the sport while he was serving the Indian Army. He is the only athlete to win a gold medal in a 400 meters race at the Asian Games in 1958 and 1962, and also at the Commonwealth Games. Milkha Singh represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics that was held in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics held in Rome and the 1964 Summer Olympics that was held in Tokyo. He is also referred to as “The Flying Sikh”. Milkha Singh had been acknowledged with the Padma Shri Award in recognition of his achievements. He is also known as “the finest athelete India has ever produced”. Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on May 24, 2021, with pneumonia caused due to the deadly virus, and even though his condition was stable for sometime, his health started deteriorating. Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Milkha Singh that the late athlete’s fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla