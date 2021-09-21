Remo D’Souza & Lizelle D’Souza: Love story of the choreographer-director & wife will leave fans awestruck

Remo D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle D’Souza, made headlines for undergoing a remarkable physical transformation. The celebrity wife lost a lot of weight and is now looked up to for her immense hard work and determination towards getting in shape. Her supportive husband, Remo D’Souza shared a heart-felt note about his wife’s “weight loss journey”, expressing how happy the choreographer turned director is because Lizelle D’Souza has “achieved the impossible”. Sharing a before and after transformation on his official social media handle, Remo D’Souza also said, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen Lizelle fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you did it, so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me. Love you”. The post proves that the he is head-over-heels in love with his wife. Here is the love story of Lizelle D’Souza and Remo D’Souza, leaving fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.
Lizelle and Remo met each other for the first time when he was in the initial phase of his career.
Remo started giving Lizelle “100 missed calls” as he wanted to talk to her all day, but didn’t have enough money for “talk time”.
Even though Remo D’Souza was struggling at the time Lizelle D’Souza started going out with him, she didn’t leave his side and supported him through thick and thin.
Remo D’Souza has never left a chance to praise his wife, revealing that he cannot thank her enough for the way she handled everything in the initial days of his career and their relationship.
Lizelle D’Souza and Remo D’Souza have tied the knot three times. The third one in a Christian style in 2019 as they completed 20 years of marriage.
