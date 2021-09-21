Remo D’Souza & Lizelle D’Souza: Love story of the choreographer-director & wife will leave fans awestruck

1 / 6

Lizelle D’Souza and Remo D’Souza’s love story

Remo D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle D’Souza, made headlines for undergoing a remarkable physical transformation. The celebrity wife lost a lot of weight and is now looked up to for her immense hard work and determination towards getting in shape. Her supportive husband, Remo D’Souza shared a heart-felt note about his wife’s “weight loss journey”, expressing how happy the choreographer turned director is because Lizelle D’Souza has “achieved the impossible”. Sharing a before and after transformation on his official social media handle, Remo D’Souza also said, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen Lizelle fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you did it, so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me. Love you”. The post proves that the he is head-over-heels in love with his wife. Here is the love story of Lizelle D’Souza and Remo D’Souza, leaving fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram