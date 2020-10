Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha to Shibani Dandekar: Celebrities REACT to Rhea Chakraborty getting bail

1 / 8

Celebrities REACT to Rhea Chakraborty's bail order

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about celebrities for the past few months. She was arrested in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per reports by ANI, the Bombay High Court has now granted bail to the actress. However, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty has been denied bail in a drug case investigated by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) ANI further confirmed that SSR's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. The Bombay HC rejected bail to alleged peddler Abdul Basit Parihar. For the uninitiated, Rhea has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 Lakh which she is expected to play within a month. As per reports, she should regularly report to the police station and has to give her passport, not travel abroad without court's permission. After Rhea got bail, many celebrities who have been supporting the actress took to social media and reacted to the news. Find out what the celebrities had to say about Rhea getting bail.

Photo Credit : Rhea Chakraborty Instagram