All of Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor arrive in style

Post the marriage, Anil Kapoor hosted a lovely wedding reception party for Rhea and Karan at his Juhu bungalow.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2021 11:21 am
  • 1 / 9
    Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding reception

    Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14 in a private ceremony at their bungalow in Juhu. The newlyweds wedding was attended by Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay, Maheep, and Jahaan Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal, and Mohit Marwah amongst others. On Monday, Anil Kapoor hosted another function for the lovely married couple. Taking to his Instagram Anil Kapoor posted family pictures and wrote, “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed." Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about her wedding. She wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Shanaya Kapoor slays in all black

    Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor arrived at her cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding reception in a lovely all black attire.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Farah Khan dons a traditional attire

    Farah Khan wore a lovely traditional attire as she marked her presence at Anil Kapoor's house for Rhea's wedding reception.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Arjun Kapoor dons a lovely suit for the event

    Arjun Kapoor along with sister Anshula Kapoor marked his presence at the wedding and reception of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Khushi Kapoor opts for flowery white dress

    Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor opted for a princess like lovely white dress for the family occasion.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Mohit Marwah goes traditional

    Mohit Marwah arrived in style as he marked his presence at the wedding reception.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Sanjay Kapoor along with Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor

    Sanjay Kapoor along with wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor arrived looking wonderful for the reception.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Anil Kapoor is suave at 64

    Rhea Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor hosted the wonderful wedding reception. He wore a tradition attire and looked suave at the age of 64.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing

    Janhvi Kapoor wore a wonderful outfit and looked ravishing as she got clicked by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani