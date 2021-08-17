All of Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor arrive in style

1 / 9

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding reception

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14 in a private ceremony at their bungalow in Juhu. The newlyweds wedding was attended by Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay, Maheep, and Jahaan Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal, and Mohit Marwah amongst others. On Monday, Anil Kapoor hosted another function for the lovely married couple. Taking to his Instagram Anil Kapoor posted family pictures and wrote, “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed." Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about her wedding. She wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani