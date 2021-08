1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities who had a low-key wedding

Bollywood has given the audience many love stories. Not only on-screen, but even the celebrities in the industry and their real-life love stories have left people awestruck with their stories of love and affection, leading to a promise of spending their life together. Many Bollywood celebrities who have fallen in love, decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. But, not every celebrity wants to have a grand ceremony having the media involved and in fact, prefers to get married in a private ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance, who will shower them with love and blessings. Here are the Bollywood celebrity couples who tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony, surprising fans with the news and their wedding pictures as the bride and groom. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla