Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s pictures from their wedding ceremony

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding news has left fans surprised. Anil Kapoor’s second daughter has also gotten married and moved out of the lavish Kapoor mansion. After being in a relationship with each other for over a decade, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14, 2021. The celebrity couple got married through a court-ceremony and then threw a bash at Anil Kapoor's mansion in Juhu, Mumbai, to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. Pictures of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding have set the internet on fire as the newlywed couple look gorgeous on the most important day of their lives. Here are pictures from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s intimate yet dreamy wedding. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram