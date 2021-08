1 / 6

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s love story

Fans are very excited to hear about Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter will be tying the knot with Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021. But, there is going to be a huge celebration at Anil Kapoor’s lavish bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, where all of their family and close friends will be invited. Even though, Rhea Kapoor is said to be a calm, quite, and private person in real life, she has never shied away from talking about her relationship with Karan Boolani. As the fans are left awestruck with the pictures of the to-be-wedded couple, here’s how it all began as Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s love story would make people believe in fairytales. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla