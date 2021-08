1 / 6

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s unseen pictures

After Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anil Kapoor’s second daughter Rhea is heading to marry the love of her life. Rhea Kapoor will be tying the knot with her boyfriend, Karan Boolani, who she has been dating for over a decade now. The wedding will be taking place on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and the duo have reportedly opted for a court marriage. The wedding preparations had been kept under wrap for a long time. However, last night the news about Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding broke the internet. The celebrity couple have always expressed their love for each other and have been open about their relationship. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani that will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram