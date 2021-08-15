Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani to Jeh Ali Khan's first glimpse, check out this week's viral Bollywood photos

6 / 6

Jee Le Zaraa!

Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years today and along with its celebration the actor-filmmaker announced that he was returning to direction with Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and has left netizens elated with this massive news. This group photo was shared by the 3 actors on social media delighting their fans.

Photo Credit : Instagram