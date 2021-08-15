Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani to Jeh Ali Khan's first glimpse, check out this week's viral Bollywood photos

Advertisement
From Rhea Kapoor getting married to longtime sweetheart Karan Boolani to Jeh Ali Khan's first glimpse, Bollywood was buzzing this past week,
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stepped out tted for the first time in public with their younger son Jeh Ali Khan this week. It was the first time since Jeh's birth that the couple were spotted with Jeh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married over the weekend in a hush-hush private ceremony at Anil Kapoor's Juhu Bungalow in Mumbai. Only family were present for the wedding which was a low-key celebration.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been shooting Shakun Batra's untitled next since last October and wrapped the film last week. The group were shooting in Mumbai for days on end and finally wrapped the film with a fun party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending ample time together since the singer flew to London to be by his ladylove's side. A fan snapped a selfie with the couple in London and the duo happily obliged.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Salman Khan removed some time from his hectic shoot schedule to meet Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. The actor took to Instagram to share this photo with Chanu who was also equally ecstatic about meeting the superstar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jee Le Zaraa!

    Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years today and along with its celebration the actor-filmmaker announced that he was returning to direction with Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and has left netizens elated with this massive news. This group photo was shared by the 3 actors on social media delighting their fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram