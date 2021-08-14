Advertisement
Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani: THESE mushy photos show that their bond is unbreakable

Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani are gearing up to tie the knot with each other. Here, we have collected a few photos of duo that profess their love story.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2021 01:15 am
    Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Karan Boolani

    After dating each other for 13-long-years, Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor is finally gearing up to tie the knot with her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding ceremony is about to take place on Saturday, August 14. The duo have opted to get hitched via court marriage, however, celebrations of the wedding will also be conducted at the elite family's Juhu residence. Sister Sonam who has been juggling her life between London and Mumbai after her marriage with Anand Ahuja, recently returned to India seemingly to attend her sister's marriage. The news of the wedding has been kept a hushed affair as of yet. Speaking of Rhea and boyfriend Karan's bond, the two never shy away to profess their love for each other. Be it sharing mushy photos or enjoying a romantic dinner date, Rhea's Instagram profile is filled with loved-up photos of the two that showcases their unfiltered chemistry. As the couple are gearing up to achieve another milestone in their life, here we have curated a few photos of the two that show their love story is here to stay.

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram

    Blurry Sundays

    While sharing this blurry yet romantic picture, Rhea Kapoor compared her lover with the joy that Sunday brings in one life. She said, "Sunday can be a person to..636 sundays later".

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram

    I Miss My Pizza

    Whenever Karan Boolani is away from Rhea, the ace producer misses her 'boo' immensely. In fact, once she said, "I miss my person. I miss places. I miss pizza".

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram

    Candle-light dinner

    Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani often enjoy cooking dinner for each other. Meanwhile, going on dates with him has also become a routine affair in their life. While capturing one such moment, Rhea said, "Two thoughtful gentlemen on a blessed Thursday stopped and smelled the roses".

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram

    Birthdays and fun

    On the occasion of Karan Boolani, birthday in the month of October last year, Rhea took to social media to pen down a heart-warming birthday note for her lover. She said, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman".

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram

    Happy Hearts

    This candid photo sees the couple spending quality time with their pets. The photo was clicked right after a happy meal, as Rhea captioned it as "Happy hearts, happy tummies, happy pictures".

    Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram