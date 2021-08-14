Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani: THESE mushy photos show that their bond is unbreakable

1 / 6

Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Karan Boolani

After dating each other for 13-long-years, Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor is finally gearing up to tie the knot with her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding ceremony is about to take place on Saturday, August 14. The duo have opted to get hitched via court marriage, however, celebrations of the wedding will also be conducted at the elite family's Juhu residence. Sister Sonam who has been juggling her life between London and Mumbai after her marriage with Anand Ahuja, recently returned to India seemingly to attend her sister's marriage. The news of the wedding has been kept a hushed affair as of yet. Speaking of Rhea and boyfriend Karan's bond, the two never shy away to profess their love for each other. Be it sharing mushy photos or enjoying a romantic dinner date, Rhea's Instagram profile is filled with loved-up photos of the two that showcases their unfiltered chemistry. As the couple are gearing up to achieve another milestone in their life, here we have curated a few photos of the two that show their love story is here to stay.

Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram