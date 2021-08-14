-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Rhea_Kapoor
⁄
-
Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani: THESE mushy photos show that their bond is unbreakable
Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani: THESE mushy photos show that their bond is unbreakable
Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani are gearing up to tie the knot with each other. Here, we have collected a few photos of duo that profess their love story.
Written By
Mamta Raut
7386 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 14, 2021 01:15 am
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6