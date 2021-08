1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor’s pictures giving sister goals

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor are one of the most popular sister duos of Bollywood. The two are daughters of actor, Anil Kapoor and have always shared a close relationship with each other. While the elder one is an actor and the younger one is a fashion stylist and Bollywood producer. People think that as they are a part of the same industry, Rhea and Sonam might have a certain rivalry in their work space, but the sisters have always clarified the rumours as baseless, saying that there is no type of rivalry between them. In fact, Rhea has often mentioned that Sonam has been her biggest pillar of strength from the very beginning and nothing makes her happier than seeing her elder sister succeed in her personal and professional life. Here are pictures of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, giving sister goals to their fans. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla