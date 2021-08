1 / 6

Bollywood’s most trending pictures of the week

Bollywood always has something new to surprise their fans. Millions of people look forward to what their favourite celebrity is up to, and are eager to know more about their lives. This week, Suhana Khan’s picture set the internet on fire, amongst other pictures. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter posed for the camera in a stunning black dress enjoying the sunset has caught the eyes of the audience. Also, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s entry at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding, Deepika Padukone spotted in a black outfit, Khushi Kapoor posing for the camera in a floral outfit, and many more have grabbed the attention. Here are pictures from the Bollywood industry that have been the most trending this week. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla