/
/
/
5 Things to know about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship
5 Things to know about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple has been dating for years. As they continue to give us relationship goals, here's what we know about their relationship.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4561 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 14, 2020 04:48 pm
1 / 6
Couple goals
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple has been dating for years. The duo's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. For the uninitiated, the reports doing the rounds stated that the couple is planning to have a monsoon wedding and will also probably get hitched somewhere around June. However, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Richa stated that they are not getting married and it's all fake. The couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing lovey dovey snaps giving us all relationship goals. Going by their romantic social media posts, Richa and Ali are happy together. The couple has done two films together - Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. They are doing exceptionally well on the personal as well as professional front. As they continue to give us relationship goals, here's what we know about their relationship.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Head over heels in love with each other
Going by their romantic posts, Ali and Richa are madly in love with each other. In an interview with a leading daily, Richa called her relationship with Ali Fazal a miracle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Keeping it lowkey
The couple has always kept their relationship lowkey. Though they are not often spotted in the city, the couple keeps sharing romantic photos on social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Always there for each other
The couple has been with each other through thick and thin times. As the world celebrates Valentine's Day today, Richa took to social media to share a love letter that she wrote for her beau. An excerpt from the love letter says, "You see, ever since we got together, we've defiled all the cliches that measure or express love."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Great understanding
In the love letter, Richa wrote, "We've built an understanding which hasn't just helped us widen each other's horizon's but has allowed us to maintain our individuality. And that is something that's integral in a relationship. Because it's only when we follow our own dreams, that we allow ourselves to dream bigger together."
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Plans to spend the rest of their life with each other
In an interview with Bombay Times, Richa mentioned that though marriage is not on cards, they are in a happy space.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment