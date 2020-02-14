5 Things to know about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship

1 / 6

Couple goals

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple has been dating for years. The duo's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. For the uninitiated, the reports doing the rounds stated that the couple is planning to have a monsoon wedding and will also probably get hitched somewhere around June. However, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Richa stated that they are not getting married and it's all fake. The couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing lovey dovey snaps giving us all relationship goals. Going by their romantic social media posts, Richa and Ali are happy together. The couple has done two films together - Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. They are doing exceptionally well on the personal as well as professional front. As they continue to give us relationship goals, here's what we know about their relationship.

Photo Credit : Instagram