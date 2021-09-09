Adorable love story of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are two of the most outspoken people in the Bollywood industry. The two have often been making the headlines for their bold statements and relationship status. Fans have been awaiting the grand wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as the actors truly complete each other. They have often given relationship goals with their pictures on their official social media handles and making public appearances together. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story is nothing less than a fairy tale as it involves a proposal in the Maldives, romance in Venice, and everything that would make fans believe in love. Here is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story that will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met each other for the first time in 2012, on the sets of their movie, Fukrey, and love started to brew between the two as they connected instantly.
Richa has revealed that the two were at her house watching Chaplin when she said “I love you” to him for the first time, and Ali Fazal took three months to say it back to her. But, once they confessed their feelings for each other, the two became inseparable.
After keeping their relationship under the wraps for five years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal finally decided to make it publically official as they made an appearance hand-in-hand at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul in Venice, after which they were spotted romancing in the city for a while.
Richa has revealed that on their trip to the Maldives, Ali Fazal had planned a small, intimate dinner on the island, and just as they finished eating, he popped open a bottle of Champagne, went down on his knees, and asked Richa Chadha to marry him.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were reportedly going to tie the knot in 2020, but their wedding got postponed because of the global pandemic. Fans are now waiting to see them have their grand day very soon.