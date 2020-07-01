Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's romantic moments together display their impeccable chemistry; See Photos

1 / 11

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's endearing snaps together

Fukrey stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are amongst the most genuinely adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple has been dating for years. The couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing lovey-dovey snaps giving us all relationship goals. Going by their romantic social media posts, Richa and Ali are happy together. The couple has done two films together - Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. They are doing exceptionally well on the personal as well as professional front. They never fail to give us major couple goals with their endless romantic snaps. Their chemistry is impeccable and their pics prove it. The couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing lovey-dovey snaps giving us all relationship goals. Going by their romantic social media posts, Richa and Ali are happy together. The couple has done two films together - Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. They are doing exceptionally well on the personal as well as professional front. The couple's Maldives vacation was all the rage on social media. And apart from celebrating Richa's birthday, Ali also popped the big question. Revealing details about the big proposal, Richa said, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island at the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday. I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a ten-minute long nap on the sand. I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!" Lockdown might have dampened their wedding plans but their marriage is still one of the most anticipated things for their fans. And now, the two have featured on the cover of a Bridal magazine, given that the two were supposed to be married by now, however, for now, we can all just be glad for seeing them on the cover, for the first time. In the cover, we see the two of them all decked up and while Richa looks gorgeous in that purple saree, Ali too looks handsome in the sherwani. Both of them were supposed to get married back in April and this shoot happened way before the lockdown came into actions. If anything, we can all make out from this photo of the two together as to how they look if they were to pose like a married couple. Speaking of which, take a look at their adorable photos together that display their impeccable chemistry.

Photo Credit : Instagram