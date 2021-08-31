Happy Birthday Richard Gere: From Pretty Woman to Hachiko, we’re listing the legend’s most heartwarming movies

Richard Gere turns 72 today and in honour of the Hollywood legend’s 72nd birthday, we’re looking back at some of the best works he’s blessed us with. Whether it’s his charming portrayal of a wealthy and big-hearted man in Pretty Woman, his hilarious character in Runaway Bride or his heartbreaking performance in Hachiko, over the years we’ve all found comfort in several films by the legendary star. Since starting out in the 1970s, Gere has wowed fans (including us) with his versatility as an actor and the philanthropic work that he does in his personal life. Scroll down to see a list of the legend’s best films below!
Richard Gere plays Edward, a rich entrepreneur, hires Vivian (Julia Roberts), a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events. Trouble ensues when he falls in love with her and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.
In this film, a big-city reporter (Gere) falls in love with a small-town handywoman (Julia Roberts) who has made a habit out of fleeing from the altar every time she decides to tie the knot.
This heartwarming tale follows a professor (Gere) who finds an abandoned dog and takes him home. Over a period of time, he forms an unbreakable bond with the dog, even beyond life.
Diane Lane portrays Connie, a married woman, who bumps into Paul, a handsome stranger, and finds herself attracted to him. However, when she pursues an extra-marital affair with him, Edward (Gere), her husband, gets suspicious.
This film follows Richard Gere aka Zack, who has been raised by his drunken father, aspires to become a navy pilot. He goes through a rigorous training camp and finally finds a father figure in Sergeant Foley.