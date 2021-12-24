Ricky Martin Birthday: 6 times the singer left fans impressed with not just his vocals but his fashion too

Ricky Martin celebrates his birthday on December 24 and as we celebrate the famed Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, we take a look at some of his best fashionable moments on stage. Over the years, the singer has delivered several amazing performances across the globe and while he has left fans swooning over his brilliant vocals, there's no denying that Martin has also donned some of the best fashion looks as well. As the singer turns 50, we take a look at some of his best onstage moments. Ricky is an artist who is known to have a liking for accessorizing his looks with some amazing jewellery as well. Among some of the singer's hottest looks are glittery silver vests, velvet tuxedos, all-black outfits and more. As for Martin's singing career, he began singing at the age of 12 and was also a part of the all-boy pop group Menudo. In his career, Martin has received several accolades including eight Grammy Awards. Although today we're celebrating Martin for his amazing persona as well which reflects perfectly well in his brilliant fashion ensembles. Here's a look at his best looks from live performances.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When Ricky Martin took to the stage at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2019, he looked his dapper best as he chose to for a velvet tuxedo as her performed on stage. This is one of our favourite looks of Martin when it comes to his awards appearances.
Ricky Martin looked beyond amazing and a complete show-stealer as he took to the Grammys stage to deliver an energetic performance while sporting a silver glittery vest. We bet no one can pull this off as amazingly as he does.
Ricky Martin was a sight to behold as he rocked the stage in an all-white ensemble while performing at the Grammy Awards in 2019 alongside Camila Cabello. The combination of Ricky Martin and Camila's vocals beyond magic.
Ricky Martin recently performed in Las Vegas for a concert and the 50-year-old singer managed to leave the audience swooning with his stunning look as the singer looked beyond cool in a black shirt teamed up with grey cuolottes.
We absolutely love this on stage look of Ricky Martin sporting an all-black look. The singer performed at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in this avatar. While the singer stole hearts with his gorgeous vocals, we were also impressed with his spot-on look.