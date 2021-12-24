Ricky Martin Birthday: 6 times the singer left fans impressed with not just his vocals but his fashion too

1 / 6

Ricky Martin's look at Latin Grammys 2020

Ricky Martin celebrates his birthday on December 24 and as we celebrate the famed Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, we take a look at some of his best fashionable moments on stage. Over the years, the singer has delivered several amazing performances across the globe and while he has left fans swooning over his brilliant vocals, there's no denying that Martin has also donned some of the best fashion looks as well. As the singer turns 50, we take a look at some of his best onstage moments. Ricky is an artist who is known to have a liking for accessorizing his looks with some amazing jewellery as well. Among some of the singer's hottest looks are glittery silver vests, velvet tuxedos, all-black outfits and more. As for Martin's singing career, he began singing at the age of 12 and was also a part of the all-boy pop group Menudo. In his career, Martin has received several accolades including eight Grammy Awards. Although today we're celebrating Martin for his amazing persona as well which reflects perfectly well in his brilliant fashion ensembles. Here's a look at his best looks from live performances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images