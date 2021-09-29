Ridhima Pandit to Divya Agarwal: 5 female contestants who grabbed limelight in the Bigg Boss OTT

The Bahu Humari Rajni Kant fame actress and fashionable diva, was adored by one and all for her dotting nature. She was seen amidst some fights in the house but she always made up by approaching the other person herself. She was always the first to apologize and make amends in the show.
Photo Credit : Ridhima Pandit instagram
The talented singer rose to limelight due to her strong personality and for speaking blatantly about anything that bothers her. She also formed a sweet bond with contestant Pratik Sehajpal, which became the highlight of the show.
Photo Credit : Neha Bhasin instagram
The reality TV star was declared the winner of the show. She was appreciated by the audience for always standing on her ground and playing her game alone. She was one of the strongest contestants of the show. She was often cornered in the house but she never backed down.
Photo Credit : Divya Agarwal Instagram
The Bhojpuri star, Akshara Singh was a very popular contestants of the show and was always seen speaking her mind without any fear. She was highly for age shaming Shamita Shetty along with other contestants. She also called out Neha for her speaking behind her back.
Photo Credit : Akshara Singh instagram
The Bollywood actress was shining in the show. She made headlines for standing against what was wrong, either it is against Pratik Sehajpal or with Nishant Bhat. She also formed romantic bond with contestant Raqesh Bapat. The mushy couple became the audience favourite couple owing to their cute actions like kisses and hugs. Shamita received a lot of love in the show and she will also be seen in Bigg Boss 15.
Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram