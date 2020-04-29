/
Hundred star and Sairat girl Rinku Rajguru's 10 stunning photos that will leave you fascinated
Rinku Rajguru recently made her Hindi debut with Hotstar Special Hundred wherein she is seen sharing screen space with Lara Dutta. Many remember Rinku from the film Sairat. Here's a look at some of her stunning Instagram photos that deserve your attention.
Published: April 29, 2020 04:27 pm
Rinku Rajguru's 10 stunning photos
Rinku Rajguru is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. She recently made her Hindi debut with Hotstar Special Hundred wherein she is seen sharing screen space with Lara Dutta. Rinku plays the character of a Maharashtrian girl, Netra Patil, who has only hundred days to live. The show is receiving a mixed response from the audience. Many remember Rinku from the film Sairat. Rinku's performance as Archana Patil in the movie won millions of hearts. The actress also won a National Film Award at the 63rd National Film Awards for her performance in Sairat. Post Sairat's success, Rinku was seen in the Kannada remake of Sairat, Manasu Mallige, in which she reprised her role. Last year, she was also seen in Kaagar. And her performance in the same was loved by many. Well, many are praising her for her performance in Hundred. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rinku opened up about working with Lara Dutta saying, "It was really overwhelming. She has been around in the industry for so long, so I got to learn so much from her. When she would come on the sets, she acted very normally, did not have any air, would speak to everyone. She would help me with scenes as well, and discuss it with me." Rinku also mentioned how she is willing to do more films in the future. She said, "I am not bounded by regional cinema. Whatever opportunity I get, if it is good and appealing, I will definitely take it up." As we look forward to watching her in more films, here's a look at some of her stunning Instagram photos that deserve your attention.
Pretty as always
Rinku who is very active on social media captioned this snap as, "Be humble. Be kind. Work hard."
Gorgeous and how!
The actress looks breathtaking in saree. Do you agree?
Selfie goals
Rinku's selfie game is on point.
Looking so beautiful
Rinku captioned this snap as, "Just..."
Flip your hair
"Flaunting," captioned Rinku.
Happy girls are the prettiest
"A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear," captioned Rinku.
Poser!!
"Your beauty glows from the inside out," captioned the actress.
Candid at its best
We are so in love with this candid click of Rinku!
Drop dead gorgeous
The actress looks beautiful beyond words here.
