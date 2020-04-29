X
Hundred star and Sairat girl Rinku Rajguru's 10 stunning photos that will leave you fascinated

Hundred star and Sairat girl Rinku Rajguru's 10 stunning photos that will leave you fascinated

Rinku Rajguru recently made her Hindi debut with Hotstar Special Hundred wherein she is seen sharing screen space with Lara Dutta. Many remember Rinku from the film Sairat. Here's a look at some of her stunning Instagram photos that deserve your attention.
    Rinku Rajguru's 10 stunning photos

    Rinku Rajguru's 10 stunning photos

    Rinku Rajguru is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. She recently made her Hindi debut with Hotstar Special Hundred wherein she is seen sharing screen space with Lara Dutta. Rinku plays the character of a Maharashtrian girl, Netra Patil, who has only hundred days to live. The show is receiving a mixed response from the audience. Many remember Rinku from the film Sairat. Rinku's performance as Archana Patil in the movie won millions of hearts. The actress also won a National Film Award at the 63rd National Film Awards for her performance in Sairat. Post Sairat's success, Rinku was seen in the Kannada remake of Sairat, Manasu Mallige, in which she reprised her role. Last year, she was also seen in Kaagar. And her performance in the same was loved by many. Well, many are praising her for her performance in Hundred. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rinku opened up about working with Lara Dutta saying, "It was really overwhelming. She has been around in the industry for so long, so I got to learn so much from her. When she would come on the sets, she acted very normally, did not have any air, would speak to everyone. She would help me with scenes as well, and discuss it with me." Rinku also mentioned how she is willing to do more films in the future. She said, "I am not bounded by regional cinema. Whatever opportunity I get, if it is good and appealing, I will definitely take it up." As we look forward to watching her in more films, here's a look at some of her stunning Instagram photos that deserve your attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    Rinku who is very active on social media captioned this snap as, "Be humble. Be kind. Work hard."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress looks breathtaking in saree. Do you agree?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Rinku's selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Looking so beautiful

    Looking so beautiful

    Rinku captioned this snap as, "Just..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Flip your hair

    Flip your hair

    "Flaunting," captioned Rinku.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    "A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear," captioned Rinku.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Poser!!

    Poser!!

    "Your beauty glows from the inside out," captioned the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    We are so in love with this candid click of Rinku!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    The actress looks beautiful beyond words here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

