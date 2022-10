Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings

Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine right now post the tremendous success of his latest release, Kantara The edge-of-the-seat action thriller has been getting phenomenal reviews from both critics and cinephiles. The star and film were also praised by the who's who from the film fraternity. He even got to meet his inspiration, Rajinikanth recently. Going by the reports, Rishab Shetty visited the Superstar at Thalaiva's residence in Chennai on 29th October this year. Dropping some photos of the visit on his Twitter handle, Rishab Shetty penned, "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara." Today, the Kannada actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings after the release of the movie. A few glimpses from his visit have also surfaced on social media, check them out...