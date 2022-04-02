8 revelations made by Ranbir Kapoor about his father Rishi Kapoor during Sharmaji Namkeen promotions

Published on Apr 02, 2022
   
    actor, who had made his debut as a lead actor with the 1973 release Bobby had ruled the hearts with his stupendous work for over four decades. Rishi Kapoor was not just synonymous with good looks, hard work and talent, but he also emerged as the Romance King of Bollywood. Needless to say, Rishi Kapoor enjoyed a massive fan following across the world and his unfortunate demise on April 30, 2020, left millions of hearts shattered. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor’s fans got a chance to witness the late actor’s charisma once again onscreen as his swansong Sharmaji Namkeen was released on March 31. To note, Rishi Kapoor had passed away while he was still shooting for the Hitesh Bhatia directorial following which Paresh Rawal had stepped into his shoes for the film. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his father’s last movie. During the promotions, Ranbir made several revelations about his late father

    During the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on Rishi Kapoor’s transition period from a lead actor to a character actor and recalled how the late actor used to keep himself busy by playing bridge. “My mother got frustrated because she never saw him home for so long. And he used to drive her mad. My mother used to force him to go to RK Studios and just sit there,” Ranbir told Film Companion.

    Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that it was during this period that the late actor tried his hands at interior designing to keep himself busy and even started shopping for things.

    Ranbir recalled how Rishi Kapoor was concerned if he will be getting working as he had a label of someone suffering from Cancer. The Rockstar actor stated that the late actor wasn’t concerned about whether he will survive or not, but was worried if he will get work.

    Ranbir Kapoor in his interview with Film Companion also stated that it was Rishi Kapoor’s zeal to face the camera once again that helped him beat cancer. In fact, he recalled how the legendary actor wanted to get back on sets soon after he had returned to India post his cancer treatment. “The only thing he wanted to do was eat a good Chinese meal, have four whiskeys, and get back to Sharmaji Namkeen, that was his purpose,” Ranbir added.

    To note, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia soon after he had started shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen. And while he had to move to America for treatment, the fact of not completing a movie pained Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir told NDTV, “It used to disturb him that he started a film and he could not complete it”.

    Recalling Rishi Kapoor’s time in the US, Ranbir said that he saw the human side of the actor. “We spent so many months in New York walking from the apartment to the hospital every day, just me and him. He was always guilty like ‘Why are you here? Go back to Bombay, go work’... That period my entire family came together,” Ranbir told Film Companion.

    Ranbir, in his conversation with NDTV, said that he wishes to have some traces of his father who was a passionate man be it for his family, food, whiskey, politics, etc. Ranbir emphasised that he sees the late Rishi Kapoor not just as a great artist but as a great human being with a great value system. “He speaks his mind, he is not a hypocrite,” he added.

    For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor had worked on Sharmaji Namkeen for 30 days before his cancer relapsed. Talking about it, Ranbir said, “I think this is the way that he would have liked to go, working on a movie and not hanging his boots yet and doing it with passion”.

