Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos show endearing bond the father and daughter shared

1 / 11

Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos

After fighting a two-year-long battle with leukemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67, on April 30. While his funeral took place the same day, Riddhima was not present in the city. For the uninitiated, Riddhima resides in Delhi with her husband and daughter. Upon hearing the news of her father's demise, Riddhima left for Mumbai the same day and arrived the following weekend. Days after his passing, his family organized a prayer meet for the late veteran actor at home. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a photo on Instagram and paid tribute to her father. Ever since Rishi Kapoor's demise, Riddhima has been sharing a series of throwback photos with her father on Instagram. For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni is a well-known jewellery designer. She also owns a jewellery line. Riddhima was very close to her father. Riddhima's social media consists of several photos with the late veteran actor including from their family outings and more. On that note, here's a look at some of their best father-daughter moments. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram