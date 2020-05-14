Advertisement
Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos show endearing bond the father and daughter shared

Ever since Rishi Kapoor's demise, Riddhima has been sharing a series of throwback photos with her father on Instagram. Riddhima was very close to her father. Here's a look at some of their best father and daughter moments.
62119 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 05:05 pm
    Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos

    Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos

    After fighting a two-year-long battle with leukemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67, on April 30. While his funeral took place the same day, Riddhima was not present in the city. For the uninitiated, Riddhima resides in Delhi with her husband and daughter. Upon hearing the news of her father's demise, Riddhima left for Mumbai the same day and arrived the following weekend. Days after his passing, his family organized a prayer meet for the late veteran actor at home. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a photo on Instagram and paid tribute to her father. Ever since Rishi Kapoor's demise, Riddhima has been sharing a series of throwback photos with her father on Instagram. For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni is a well-known jewellery designer. She also owns a jewellery line. Riddhima was very close to her father. Riddhima's social media consists of several photos with the late veteran actor including from their family outings and more. On that note, here's a look at some of their best father-daughter moments. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie with Papa

    Selfie with Papa

    Upon hearing the news of her father's demise, Riddhima shared this pic and wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Throwback

    Throwback

    A pic of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her father from New Year's celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's shared this throwback snap on her Instagram story and wrote, "Beautiful memories - New Year's Ever 2010 - just before Samara was born."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Vacation

    Vacation

    A pic from their vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Daddy's girl

    Daddy's girl

    Riddhima shares a great bond with Ranbir Kapoor's beau and actress Alia Bhatt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Memories

    Memories

    This snap is priceless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Family

    Family

    This pic is all about love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Great bond

    Great bond

    This snap speaks volumes about the amazing bond that they shared with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Childhood memories

    Childhood memories

    Here's a rare childhood pic of the family in which Ranbir can be seen posing with a trophy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

She is full of her self

Anonymous

attention seeker. weird

Anonymous

Riddhima is beautiful

Anonymous

Riddhima looks so much like Kareena!

Anonymous

Riddhima is stunning!!!she is the prettiest of all!she has the best of both Rishi and Neetu!simply gorgeous!Rishi
Kapoor always came about as a genuine person who always wore his heart on his sleeve!the world loses one more real person who
Would have made a difference.

Add new comment

