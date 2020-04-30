/
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story is one of a kind; Take a look at their journey
Today, the entire nation woke up to the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise. Rishi Kapoor is now survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children - son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Here's a look at the golden couple's love story.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story
Today, the entire nation woke up to the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise. On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after he complained about having difficulty in breathing and was unable to talk, and today, the actor took his last breath. In the statement released by the family, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8: 45 am IST in hospital after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last..." Rishi Kapoor was not just an actor but a legend who will be missed forever. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and more are mourning the loss of the veteran actor. It was Rishi Kapoor's co-star and good friend, Amitabh Bachchan who first shared the news of the actor's death. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" Rishi Kapoor is now survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children - son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. It is believed Neetu Kapoor was by the actor's side when he breathed his last. Neetu Kapoor always shared pictures with Rishi Kapoor giving an insight into his life and keeping everyone updated about his health as well. Rishi and Neetu were known to be one of the golden couples of Bollywood. As we mourn the actor's untimely demise, here's a look at the couple's love story.
How it all began?
The couple's love story began in 1974 as they were cast opposite each other for the first time in Zehreela Insaan.
Films
The couple has worked together in many films such as Do Dooni Char, Love Aaj Kal, Besharam, Kabhie Kabhie, and more.
The duo became friends
Post working in films, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor became good friends. Rishi Kapoor was shooting outside Mumbai when he realised he missed his close friend very much. "Yeh Sikhni badi yaad aati hai," he wrote in a telegram and sent it to Neetu Singh who was very young that time.
I will date you, but never marry you
As per reports, Rishi and Neetu began dating but he also made it clear to her that, "I will only date you, but never marry you."
Wedding
However, after dating for 5 years, Rishi and Neetu finally got married on 22 January 1980. Reportedly, Rishi was twenty six years old whereas Neetu was twenty one.
Personal life
The couple had their share of ups and downs. They have two children - Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Rishi Kapoor diagnosed with cancer
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time. The actor was undergoing treatment in New York and returned to India last year.
By his side
Neetu Kapoor was by his side during the actor's difficult times. She kept his fans updated about his health via social media.
