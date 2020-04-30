Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story is one of a kind; Take a look at their journey

1 / 9

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story

Today, the entire nation woke up to the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise. On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after he complained about having difficulty in breathing and was unable to talk, and today, the actor took his last breath. In the statement released by the family, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8: 45 am IST in hospital after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last..." Rishi Kapoor was not just an actor but a legend who will be missed forever. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and more are mourning the loss of the veteran actor. It was Rishi Kapoor's co-star and good friend, Amitabh Bachchan who first shared the news of the actor's death. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" Rishi Kapoor is now survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children - son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. It is believed Neetu Kapoor was by the actor's side when he breathed his last. Neetu Kapoor always shared pictures with Rishi Kapoor giving an insight into his life and keeping everyone updated about his health as well. Rishi and Neetu were known to be one of the golden couples of Bollywood. As we mourn the actor's untimely demise, here's a look at the couple's love story.

Photo Credit : Instagram