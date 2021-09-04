Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Family PHOTOS of late actor prove he was their biggest support

Rishi Kapoor was an evergreen actor in the Bollywood industry, who won the hearts of millions with his on-screen performances. Even though he worked hard in his career and achieved great heights in the field of acting, but Rishi Kapoor always revealed that the most important thing for him is love. He was young when he tied the knot with Neetu, and the two became proud parents of Riddhima and Ranbir. The late actor had always been the biggest strength of his family, who went through a tough time after his demise. Here are pictures of Rishi Kapoor with his family that prove he was and will always remain their “main man”. Read ahead to know more.
Rishi Kapoor gets clicked with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara as they head out to enjoy a meal together.
Ranbir Kapoor clicks a selfie with Neetu and Rishi and he looks charming just like his late father.
Riddhima shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor goofing around with Samara as they celebrated her birthday.
Rishi Kapoor gets clicked making a public appearance with Neetu, Samara and Riddhima as they look gorgeous.
Rishi Kapoor gets clicked with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they roamed on the streets of New York.