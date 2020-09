1 / 9

Rishi Kapoor's demise this year shocked the industry and as we remember the iconic actor on his 68th birthday social media has already started flooding with his endless memories as an actor by millions of his fans. His commendable performances in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Mera Naam Joker, Prem Rog, Damini, Agneepath, Student of the Year, 102 Not Out, Do Premee among others is still etched in our mind. Rishi Kapoor's last movie Sharmaji Namkeen will be completed through the use of advanced VFX techniques as revealed by the makers. It also features Juhi Chawla as the female lead. Known as the debut King of Bollywood, he was known as the lucky charm for actresses who would mark their debuts opposite him. Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Prada, Telugu star Radhika to Padmini Kolahpure all made their debut opposite the legendary actor.For his debut role as a child artist, Rishi won the National Film Award in the 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker'. In 1973 film 'Bobby', the actor made his first lead appearance as an actor opposite Dimple Kapadia. In 1974, Rishi won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his role in it. On 22 January 1980, Rishi Kapoor tied the knot to the actress Neetu Singh. He acted in 15 films opposite Neetu. The couple were proud parents to two children-Ranbir Kapoor, who followed his father's footsteps and became an actor, and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is a talented jewellery designer. Rishi Kapoor shared in one of his interviews in 2019 while he was still in New York undergoing treatment for cancer, "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers, and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually. " As we remember the golden star today, take a look at these beautiful family pictures of the actor with his family.

