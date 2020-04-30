Rishi Kapoor Demise: Alia Bhatt visits the hospital in lockdown as the legendary actor passes away; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt visits hospital

The nation woke up to yet another heartbreaking news of the veteran actor and legend Rishi Kapoor passing away at 67. Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of all time. He has given innumerable blockbusters to the industry like Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sargam and Bol Radha Bol among others. His charm and everlasting smile made him the most amazing superstar ever existed in the legacy of Indian Cinema. He worked till his last breath and delivered some of his most fantastic performances in the latter half of his career in films including Student Of The Year, Mulk, Rajma Chawal, Kapoor & Sons. The golden era of cinema seems to have come to an end post this. His dear friend Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news and wrote, “He's GONE ..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !” The popular actor had been unwell for a while and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir had been constantly by his side. Randhir Kapoor had revealed in a report that Rishi was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. This news has indeed left the nation in a state of grief and mourning on the loss of such a gem from the industry. Alia Bhatt visited the family at the hospital where the legendary actor had been admitted. Check photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani