Rishi Kapoor Demise: Alia Bhatt visits the hospital in lockdown as the legendary actor passes away; See PHOTOS

The nation is currently in a state of shock as another gem from the entertainment industry left us. Alia Bhatt visited the Kapoor family at the hospital on hearing the news. Check photos.
7674 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 01:03 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt visits hospital

    The nation woke up to yet another heartbreaking news of the veteran actor and legend Rishi Kapoor passing away at 67. Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of all time. He has given innumerable blockbusters to the industry like Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sargam and Bol Radha Bol among others. His charm and everlasting smile made him the most amazing superstar ever existed in the legacy of Indian Cinema. He worked till his last breath and delivered some of his most fantastic performances in the latter half of his career in films including Student Of The Year, Mulk, Rajma Chawal, Kapoor & Sons. The golden era of cinema seems to have come to an end post this. His dear friend Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news and wrote, “He's GONE ..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !” The popular actor had been unwell for a while and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir had been constantly by his side. Randhir Kapoor had revealed in a report that Rishi was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. This news has indeed left the nation in a state of grief and mourning on the loss of such a gem from the industry. Alia Bhatt visited the family at the hospital where the legendary actor had been admitted. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 6
    Rishi Kapoor's hit debut

    Rishi Kapoor made a great debut in Bollywood with his father's movie, Mera Naam Joker which bagged him the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 6
    Endless super hits

    He will always be remembered for his fantastic contribution to the Indian Cinema.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt

    The actress' car was snapped outside the hospital where the actor had been admitted yesterday.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 6
    Forever charmer

    In Kapoor family's message, they have mentioned how the actor remained jovial and entertaining until his very last minute. They said, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Gone too soon

    The actor will forever be remembered and missed for his amazing body of work and charming personality.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

